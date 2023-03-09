OMAHA -- A former Nebraska corrections employee accused of having an inmate's baby appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Samantha Cedillo, 31, was charged last week with sexual abuse of an inmate after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate while working at the Omaha Correctional Center and gave birth to his child late last year.

At the hearing, Cedillo's attorney asked for bail to be set at $10,000, citing her minimal criminal record and the fact that she has a 10-week-old baby at home. Prosecutors advocated for higher bail at $200,000.

Douglas County Court Judge Stephanie Hansen went above both requests and ordered Cedillo held on $250,000 bail, meaning she will have to post 10%, or $25,000, to be released from jail.

If convicted, Cedillo faces a maximum of 20 years in jail with no mandatory minimum. She also would have to register as a sex offender.

According to affidavits filed by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, Cedillo worked at the Omaha Correctional Center as a non-clinical program manager beginning in June 2021.

By November 2021, prison staff were notified that Cedillo was suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with her library clerk, a 47-year-old man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. Over the next four months, staff members observed and documented at least 10 questionable interactions between the two or prison code of conduct violations by Cedillo.

Cedillo was repeatedly issued verbal warnings, according to prison staff, and the inmate was removed from his position as a library clerk. But the two allegedly continued to talk to each other in the library and spend time together in Cedillo's office with the door closed.

In March 2022, Cedillo was seen on surveillance video taking off her radio belt while the inmate was in her office. The two moved behind the door and out of the camera's view. When another officer entered the library, they reported that Cedillo hurried back to her chair with an untucked shirt and messy hair.

When asked to write a report justifying the interaction, Cedillo resigned. Investigators later found a baby registry created by Cedillo, with a due date in mid-December — nine months after that March interaction.

After Cedillo left her job at the correctional center, she and the inmate continued to message each other — either via an illegal phone that he had possession of in his cell and later destroyed when authorities searched for it, or via legitimate prison communications. Many of the messages discussed their love for one another and the birth of their child.

Shortly after the baby boy was born in December, a search warrant was issued to obtain DNA from the baby and from the inmate. DNA testing confirmed that the inmate is likely the baby's father. Nebraska law prohibits any employee or contractor within a state prison or city or county jail from subjecting an inmate or parolee to sexual penetration or sexual contact. Consent is not a valid defense, according to state law.

