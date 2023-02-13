A Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance crashed into another vehicle on Nebraska Parkway on Sunday while taking a patient to a Lincoln hospital, according to authorities.
The ambulance was driving north on 48th Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated when it ran a red light at Nebraska Parkway and crashed into an eastbound car just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and took the initial patient to a local hospital. Two Beatrice Fire and Rescue employees were taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus for evaluation and have since been released, according to a department social media post.
Occupants of the involved eastbound vehicle reported minor injuries, said Vollmer, who declined to name the drivers involved in the crash Monday.
No citations have been issued in the crash.
Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year
Phinway - June
Phinway Cafe opened in mid-June at 70th and A in the Clocktower area.
Phinway Facebook page
Country Sliced Ham - July
Country Sliced Ham & Cafe is at 70th and O streets.
Country Sliced Ham & Cafe
Habibi - August
Habibi Kabob & Shawarma opened in August at 230 N. 17th St.
Habibi Kabob & Shawarma Facebook page
Sturfast Caribbean & African Grill - August
Sturfast Caribbean & African Grill opened in late August at 1320 O St.
SturFast Caribbean & African Grill Facebook page
Casa Bovina - September
Casa Bovina is a reservation-only Italian steakhouse offering certified Piedmontese steaks, pasta dishes and other menu items. It is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
El Potrero - September
El Potrero opened a second location in Williamsburg at 40th and Old Cheney on Sept. 21.
Journal Star file photo
PepperJax - September
PepperJax Grill's new Lincoln location at 2511 S. 48th St. puts more emphasis on online ordering and carryout and has minimal dine-in seating.
Journal Star file photo
Cocky's Chicken and Brew - October
Cocky's Chicken and Brew opened in early October at 5012 N. 27th St.
Cocky's Chicken and Brew Facebook page
Tipsy Tina's - October
Tipsy Tina's is in the Haymarket at Eighth and Q streets.
Tipsy Tina's Facebook page
Agave - October
Agave Mexican Grill opened at 1631 P St. in October.
Agave Facebook page
Napoli's - October
The Napoli's menu features a seafood alfredo entree (from left), a stuffed mushroom appetizer and Napoli's special entree with J. Lohr cabernet. The restaurant, with a current location just south of Nebraska 2 on South 48th Street, opened a second location at 800 Q St. in October.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ollie & Hobbes - coming
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen plans to open a SouthPointe location in September.
Ollie & Hobbes Facebook page
Charred Burger+Bar - coming
Charred Burger+Bar
Charred Burger+Bar Facebook page
Wingstop - coming
Wingstop is planning three Lincoln locations.
Wingstop Facebook page
Abelardo's - March
Abelardo's, an Omaha Mexican chain, is at 48th and Leighton.
Abelardo's Facebook page
Dammi Dammi - July
Dammi Dammi offers Mediterranean cuisine at 13th and P streets.
Dammi Dammi Instagram
itsumo - August
Itsumo Ramen is coming soon to the former Amu Ramen spot at 1451 O St.
MATT OLBERDING, Journal Star
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue plans to open a location in a vacant former Long John Silver's at 915. N. 27th St.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Facebook page
Daq Shack - February
Daq Shack in the Leighton District near 48th and Leighton opened in February.
Daq Shack Facebook page
Franco's - February
Franco's Fresh Mexican in the Leighton District at 48th and Leighton opened in February.
Franco's Fresh Mexican Facebook page
Lincoln's Pub
Lincoln's Pub in the Leighton District near 48th and Leighton opened in February.
Lincoln's Pub Facebook page
B&T's - December
Barbara Selwyn, the owner of B & T's Diner, poses with some of the items served at her restaurant, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. B&T's is at 4700 Vine St. and opened in December.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fleetwood - November
Bartender Spencer Johnson mixes up a drink at Fleetwood, which opened in mid-November at 801 O St. in the Haymarket.
Journal Star file photo
Masa Sushi - October
Jolyl roll and other rolls are seen at Masa Sushi. The all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant opened Oct. 22 at 1701 Pine Lake Road.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Oishii Japanese Steakhouse - September
Lolla Liu of Oishii Japanese Steakhouse on Oct. 19. The restaurant opened Oct. 3 at 2949 N. 27th St. where Village Inn used to be.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Chef Shawarma - September
A chicken tikka plate, served over rice with a side salad and a homemade garlic sauce. Chef Shawarma opened Sept. 10 at 831 N. 48th St. and has a drive-thru.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Mettle Grill - August
The dining room at The Mettle Grill offers views of the TVs at the bar. The restaurant, which used to be in Hickman, is at the Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska Parkway, where The Parthenon used to be.
Jeff Korbelik, Courtesy photo
Motorfood - July
The screamin' demon at MotorFood. The food truck opened a brick-and-mortar location in mid-July at 621 N. 48th St.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Pita & Naan - June
Pita & Naan's Omar Attaie (right) and his father, Mahboob Attaie. The Mediterranean and Eastern cuisine restaurant opened June 8 at 1434 O St.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen and Lounge - June
Tramesha Cruse poses for a photo at her restaurant, Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen and Lounge, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The restaurant at 2110 Winthrop Road opened in June.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Sabor Latino - May
Honduran Pastelitos, Chuleta Frita, Baleadas, and Pollo con Tajadas (clockwise from left) at Sabor Latino. The restaurant at the corner of 48th Street and St. Paul Avenue in University Place opened in May 2022.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ika San Ramen and Izakaya
Ika San Ramen and Izakaya, a restaurant for ramen and casual Japanese classics, will open soon at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th and Pine Lake.
Ika San Ramen and Izakaya Facebook page
Aragon Tavern
The owners of Certified Piedmontese plan to open Aragon Tavern this summer in Lied Place at 11th and Q streets downtown.
Aragon Tavern Facebook page
Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl
Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl will offer pizza, bowling and more when it opens at 84th and Van Dorn.
Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl Lincoln Facebook page
402 Creamery
402 Creamery plans a new location in Lincoln's Telegraph District at 330 S. 21st St. and in the Fallbrook development in northwest Lincoln.
Journal Star file photo
