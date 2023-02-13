A Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance crashed into another vehicle on Nebraska Parkway on Sunday while taking a patient to a Lincoln hospital, according to authorities.

The ambulance was driving north on 48th Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated when it ran a red light at Nebraska Parkway and crashed into an eastbound car just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and took the initial patient to a local hospital. Two Beatrice Fire and Rescue employees were taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus for evaluation and have since been released, according to a department social media post.

Occupants of the involved eastbound vehicle reported minor injuries, said Vollmer, who declined to name the drivers involved in the crash Monday.

No citations have been issued in the crash.

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year Phinway - June Country Sliced Ham - July Habibi - August Sturfast Caribbean & African Grill - August Casa Bovina - September El Potrero - September PepperJax - September Cocky's Chicken and Brew - October Tipsy Tina's - October Agave - October Napoli's - October Ollie & Hobbes - coming Charred Burger+Bar - coming Wingstop - coming Abelardo's - March Dammi Dammi - July itsumo - August L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Daq Shack - February Franco's - February Lincoln's Pub B&T's - December Fleetwood - November Masa Sushi - October Oishii Japanese Steakhouse - September Chef Shawarma - September The Mettle Grill - August Motorfood - July Pita & Naan - June Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen and Lounge - June Sabor Latino - May Ika San Ramen and Izakaya Aragon Tavern Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl 402 Creamery