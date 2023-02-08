A 39-year-old Bellevue man is in critical condition after being found injured on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs police found the man on the shoulder, near mile marker 44, shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The man was suffering from a head wound and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police said the man was still in critical condition on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765.