Bellevue man pleads guilty in shooting death of wife

A Bellevue man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife earlier this year.

Lovell Jones Jr., 43, also pleaded guilty to use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges were connected to the slaying of Deyvonndra L. Jones, 40, on Jan. 22.

Sarpy County prosecutors dropped a charge of first-degree domestic assault.

Bellevue police said Jones called 911 and asked for officers to come to a house near 22nd Avenue and Jefferson Street about 10:45 p.m. Jones, who surrendered without incident, told police he had shot a woman in the home while a child was sleeping upstairs.

An officer radioed from the scene that the woman had been shot several times and had at least one gunshot wound to the head. The child was unharmed.

Deyvonndra Jones was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries. A neighbor told a reporter they hadn't heard anything until police arrived.