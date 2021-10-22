 Skip to main content
editor's pick

Bellevue man sentenced for cyberstalking wife of candidate for Nebraska Legislature

A Bellevue man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison on a federal cyberstalking charge for threatening to make public nude photos of the wife of a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature.  

Dennis Sryniawski, 48, was found guilty in June by a jury in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska. The jury found him not guilty of intent to extort.

His federal conviction for cyberstalking was a first in Nebraska. 

As part of his sentence he'll also have to pay a $10,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the evidence at trial showed Sryniawski sent six emails in 2018 to a candidate for the Legislature. One under his own name, and the rest under phony names.

FBI investigators determined that Jeff Parris had received the emails from Sryniawski, who had been in a relationship with his wife, Diane Parris, more than two decades earlier.

The emails demanded that Jeff Parris drop out of the race or that explicit photos would be released. He did not drop out, but he did lose the race. 

The couple reported the emails to the La Vista Police Department and the FBI.

