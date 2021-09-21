Bellevue principal charged with DUI after crash that critically injures motorcyclist

OMAHA — A Bellevue elementary school principal is on paid leave after being charged with drunken driving in connection with a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist.

Andrew C. Miller, 46, of Omaha was arrested Friday night following a crash near 141st and Pacific streets, according to Douglas County court records. Motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes, 58, of Omaha, was taken to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Miller is the principal at LeMay Elementary School, 2726 Kennedy Blvd. He has been placed on "paid administrative leave due to an external incident," according to a statement from Bellevue Public Schools.

A judge Monday ordered Miller, who is charged with felony DUI/serious bodily injury, to be held in the Douglas County Jail on $250,000 bail. Miller remained in jail Tuesday and must pay 10%, or $25,000, to be released.

Investigators determined that Miller and Blaydes both were westbound on Pacific Street about 7:15 p.m. when Miller's pickup truck rear-ended the motorcycle driven by Blaydes. An arrest affidavit said officers noticed that Miller had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.