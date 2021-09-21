Bellevue principal charged with DUI after crash that critically injures motorcyclist

OMAHA — A Bellevue elementary school principal is on paid leave after being charged with drunken driving in connection with a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist.
Andrew C. Miller, 46, of Omaha was arrested Friday night following a crash near 141st and Pacific streets, according to Douglas County court records. Motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes, 58, of Omaha, was taken to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Miller is the principal at LeMay Elementary School, 2726 Kennedy Blvd. He has been placed on "paid administrative leave due to an external incident," according to a statement from Bellevue Public Schools.
A judge Monday ordered Miller, who is charged with felony DUI/serious bodily injury, to be held in the Douglas County Jail on $250,000 bail. Miller remained in jail Tuesday and must pay 10%, or $25,000, to be released.
Investigators determined that Miller and Blaydes both were westbound on Pacific Street about 7:15 p.m. when Miller's pickup truck rear-ended the motorcycle driven by Blaydes. An arrest affidavit said officers noticed that Miller had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.
Miller said he had been "drinking multiple alcoholic beverages," but he refused a preliminary breath test, according to the affidavit. He was arrested after a blood test was completed at the Nebraska Medical Center.
Court records show Miller was charged with misdemeanor first-offense drunken driving after an arrest Aug. 29, 2009. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months' probation and a $400 fine.
Miller has been with the Bellevue Public Schools for 17 years and has been principal at LeMay for nine of those years, a district spokeswoman said.