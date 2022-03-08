Bellevue Sonic shooter wrote letter to prosecutors saying he wants to be executed

The man who has admitted to opening fire at a Bellevue Sonic in 2020, killing two people and injuring two others, wrote a letter to prosecutors in October saying he wants to be executed, the Sarpy County attorney said Tuesday.

Roberto Silva Jr., 24, pleaded guilty Monday to all 15 charges related to the deadly shooting on Nov. 21, 2020, at the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road. Authorities said he killed Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and critically injured Zoey Lujan, then 18, and Kenneth Gerner, then 25.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov announced in January — long after initial charges had been filed against Silva — that he intended to seek the death penalty in the case. The Silva case is the first time in Polikov's more than two decades as county attorney that he has pursued the execution of someone.

In a letter Polikov's office received Oct. 4, 2021, Silva wrote that he wanted to move forward with capital punishment, Polikov said.

"He stated, basically, in my words, that he wants to be executed," Polikov said. He declined to provide a copy of the entire letter because prosecutors did not submit it to the court as evidence and only referenced it.

Polikov said Silva's letter was "just one piece" that factored into his decision to seek the death penalty.

Polikov said his office still plans to seek the death penalty, despite Silva's wish to die, because he thinks the facts of the case amount to the highest punishment allowed by Nebraska law — more than the required life sentence.

"Capital punishment is the law, and my job is to enforce the law," Polikov said. The case, he said, "fits the violation of the law, in my mind ... It has everything to do with a balance of justice. How do I get justice for the state and the victims?"

Polikov said his office was aware of Silva's intention to plead guilty only a few hours before Monday's arraignment.

"There was no negotiation for a plea," Polikov said. "It was solely his decision and his desire to do that."

Silva will next appear in front of a three-judge panel, who will weigh aggravating and mitigating circumstances and decide whether to send Silva to death row.

In a court filing Monday, Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Gage Cobb wrote that Silva's criminal actions exhibited five of the nine aggravating circumstances listed under state law. The state alleges that the shooting was done in a way to conceal the commission of a crime; that it was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel; that more than one killing occurred; that it was knowingly committed to disrupt law enforcement; and that Silva knowingly created a great risk of death to others.

Officials said Silva was angry because he had been detained by police days before for using another person's Sonic app to purchase $57 worth of food at the restaurant.

Three days later, Silva, who had a Nebraska concealed-carry permit, drove a U-Haul to the restaurant and fired numerous times — Gerner, one of the survivors, was shot 10 times. Silva also threw incendiary devices into the building and set the U-Haul on fire.

He was put in handcuffs at the scene as he lay face down on the ground.

Cobb, who is handling the case, read two lines from Silva's letter at Monday's hearing.

"It is my understanding that you don't have a motive for my actions in (the Sonic shooting case)," Silva wrote. "My intention and motive was to kill the witnesses involved in (the identity theft case) to conceal the commission of that crime."

Silva's attorney, Deputy Sarpy County Public Defender Christopher Lathrop, said he was aware of Silva's letter to prosecutors but declined to talk more about it or give additional comment on the case and his advice to Silva.

The last time the death sentence was handed down in Sarpy County involved the 1983 slayings of two young boys, Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden. John Joubert, who confessed to the kidnappings and murders, was executed in 1996.

