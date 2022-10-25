 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bennington deputy dies while scuba diving in Hawaii

A former Omaha Police Department deputy chief has died while scuba diving in Hawaii.

Mark Sundermeier's death, which occurred Saturday, was reported Monday by the Bennington Police Department. He had worked as a part-time officer in Bennington since 2009.

Mark Sundermeier

Sundermeier, 62, retired as a deputy police chief in February 2009 after 25 years with OPD.

Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher said in a Facebook post that Sundermeier was one of the “kindest, most caring and intelligent officers and person that I have ever had the privilege of working with and knowing. His passing is truly heartbreaking.”

Sundermeier, who lived in Blair, began his law enforcement career as an Omaha police officer in 1983, rising through the ranks until becoming deputy chief in January of 2006. He also worked for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy from 1998 to 2004.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

