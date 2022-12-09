Bennington student who brought handgun to school is arrested

A Bennington High School student who brought a handgun to school and was pointing it at other students has been arrested.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Safe2Help tip line that the student had brought the gun to a school parking lot on Tuesday and was pointing it at others.

Bennington High School staff and the Sheriff's Office began interviewing students and conducting searches. The handgun was found at the student's home and confiscated, the Sheriff's Office said.

The student was charged with terroristic threats and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Bennington Principal Greg Lamberty told parents about the incident in an email Wednesday evening. "The incident was quickly resolved, and no one was injured," he wrote. "Students immediately reported it to school administrators by using the Safe2Help tipline. The student involved will now be facing consequences with both the school and law enforcement. We want to thank the students that immediately reported the incident and the quick response of law enforcement."

Anyone who receives information about threats to schools may call 911 or report it to Safe2HelpNE.org or through the Safe2Help app. Those with information can remain anonymous.

