Blair man gets nearly 10 years in prison for threatening to kill wildlife officer

A Blair man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a wildlife officer.

A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cody A. Cape to 117 months in federal prison Thursday for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a court filing. Cape pleaded guilty to both charges in June.

After serving his prison time, Cape will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

According to a federal indictment, Cape and a friend were issued citations in October 2020 for a fishing and hunting violation near the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Cape and his friend were under investigation for poaching, and Cape’s phone was seized as part of the investigation, according to court documents.

On Dec. 25, 2020, Cape’s friend, referred to as “Victim 2” in the federal indictment, called the Blair Police Department and reported a possible planned attack against a federal wildlife officer who lived in Blair.

Cape’s friend told officers that he had picked up Cape at his residence in Blair on Dec. 24 to “hang out and drive around.” He said Cape told him to drive by the wildlife officer’s home, where Cape rolled his window down, displayed a middle finger and cursed toward the officer’s house.

Cape bragged about surveilling the officer’s residence for one or two weeks. They then drove to an Omaha residence to retrieve firearms owned by Cape, the man said.

Threatening the man with a handgun, Cape was driven to a government housing unit in the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Cape wanted to see whether the officer was present at one of the residences there, according to the indictment.

When Cape didn’t see the officer’s truck, he told the man to drive back to Blair and began explaining ways he planned to kill the officer. Cape claimed he could use explosives to kill the officer and his family.

On Christmas night, officers went to Cape’s residence and saw Cape leave the home with a woman.

After following his vehicle, the officers pulled Cape over and found an unloaded .45-caliber handgun and bullets in the vehicle.

Blair police arrested Cape on suspicion of false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Those charges were later dismissed and the federal charges were filed.

When police interviewed Cape, he admitted he was “very stressed as hell” by the wildlife officer’s poaching investigation. He denied having kidnapped the man referred to as Victim 2 but admitted they drove past the wildlife officer’s residence on Dec. 24.

When asked if people would believe that his statements meant he wanted to kill the wildlife officer, Cape replied, “It’s possible, I’m a very believable person.” Asked again if he might have made statements that he wanted to kill the officer, Cape replied, “probably.”

Cape then said he would not actually hurt the officer and ended the interview.

Cape’s attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.