Funds are being raised to help with funeral expenses for a 34-year-old man being hailed as a hero for protecting his sister from a gunman in Blair on Friday.

Blair Police said Jordan Ely, 34, was fatally shot inside his family's residence near 10th and Park streets about 6:30 a.m. His sister, Samantha Ely, 22, was shot in both legs and taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment.

Officers were called to the home near Blair High School for a report of a shooting. Jordan Ely was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elijah E. Logan, 22, of Council Bluffs, who was identified by witnesses as the shooter, turned himself into authorities "without incident" on Monday afternoon, a statement from the Blair Police Department said. He was arrested on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The Washington County Attorney's Office will review and possibly amend the charges in the coming days, the statement said.

Logan is the father of Samantha Ely's 7-month-old son, who was also in the house but was not injured. Logan has been charged in an arrest warrant with suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Alexis Ely said Jordan Ely was sleeping but woke upon hearing his sister's "cry for help." He ran upstairs to his sister's bedroom where he confronted Logan, who had broken into the house.

"Most people would run away or hide from the sound of an intruder, but not Jordan," Alexis Ely said. "He lost his life saving our sister and our nephew and I know for a fact he would choose the same path if given the opportunity to do it again. My brother died a hero."

Alexis Ely said her brother did not have life insurance and funeral expenses "are adding up." She asked anyone who is able to donate toward the funeral costs.

"Any money left over will go to help my sister with her medical expenses," she said. "She has a long road to go. We don't even know if she will even be able to walk again."

The U.S. marshals and metro area law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for Logan. Any witnesses or neighbors with surveillance video of the nearby area are encouraged to call the Blair Police Department at 402-426-4747.

Logan is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was seen leaving the area in a green 1988 Jeep Cherokee with Iowa plates NAM 032.

