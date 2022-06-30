Blair man pleads guilty to threatening to kill wildlife officer

OMAHA — A Blair man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a federal wildlife officer.

Cody Cape, 23, also pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to a plea agreement, federal prosecutors will recommend a prison term of 117 months, or nearly 10 years, at Cape's sentencing in September.

According to a federal indictment, Cape and a friend were issued citations in October 2020 for a fishing and hunting violation near DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.

On Dec. 25, 2020, Cape's friend, referred to as "Victim 2" in the federal indictment, called the Blair Police Department and reported a possible planned attack against a federal wildlife officer who lived in Blair.

The man told officers that he had picked up Cape at his residence in Blair on Dec. 24 to "hang out and drive around." He said Cape told him to drive by the wildlife officer's home, where Cape rolled his window down, displayed a middle finger and cursed toward the officer's house.

Cape bragged about surveilling the officer's residence for one or two weeks. They then drove to an Omaha residence to retrieve firearms owned by Cape, the man said.

After threatening "Victim 2" with a handgun, Cape was driven to a government housing unit in DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.

"Cape wanted to see whether or not (the officer) was present at one of the residences within the housing unit," according to the indictment.

When Cape didn't see the officer's truck, he told the man to drive them back to Blair and began explaining ways he planned to kill the officer, claiming he could use explosives to kill the officer and his family.

On Christmas night, officers went to Cape's residence, where he left the home with a woman, who is referred to in the indictment as Witness 1.

The officers followed Cape and pulled him over. An unloaded .45 caliber handgun was found in his vehicle along with bullets.

Blair police arrested Cape on suspicion of false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Those charges later were dismissed and the federal charges were filed.

Officers interviewed the woman, who told them she had heard Cape say that he wanted to kill the wildlife officer, who was investigating him for poaching. She said he had said he wanted to "shoot up" the wildlife officer's home and that she thought he was serious.

When police interviewed Cape, he admitted he was "very stressed as hell" by the wildlife officer's poaching investigation. He denied having kidnapped the man referred to as Victim 2 but admitted they drove past the wildlife officer's residence on Dec. 24.

When asked if people would believe that his statements meant he wanted to kill the wildlife officer, Cape replied, “It's possible, I'm a very believable person." Asked again if he might have made statements that he wanted to kill the officer, Cape replied, “Probably."

He then said he would not actually hurt the officer and ended the interview.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0