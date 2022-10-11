 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Grass councilman/police case investigated as witness tampering

A new court filing in the drunken-driving case against a Blue Grass councilman includes a reference to an "appearance of intimidation and retaliation" against the arresting officer.

Another document filed in district court in Scott County classifies the case involving the councilman, the police officer, the police chief and possibly the mayor as an investigation into possible witness tampering.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Elizabeth O'Donnell responded on Friday to filings by an attorney for Councilman Matt Sampson, who was arrested in the early morning hours of July 3 on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, second offense.

The arresting officer was Mason Wilson.

Sampson's attorney had claimed in a court filing that Wilson was fired from the Blue Grass Police Department, even though Sampson was one of the councilmen who voted in mid-August to accept Wilson's resignation.

Attorney Ryan Beckenbaugh also sought personnel records for officer Wilson from the Blue Grass Police Department and from the Bettendorf Police Department, where Wilson previously worked.

O'Donnell, the prosecutor, referred to Beckenbaugh's motion in her response, filed Friday.

"Defendant’s motion seeks to obtain personnel records of the arresting officer. As stated in Defendant’s motion, 'Something rather unusual and specific has arisen in this case,'" O'Donnell wrote in her response. "Certainly a city police officer, while on duty, catching and arresting a city councilman for drunken driving at 3:00 a.m. in the morning is unusual. However, it does not merit expanding the rules of discovery far beyond the typical criminal case.

"Requesting personnel records of an officer, and making personal attacks on him in an operating while intoxicated case is certainly unusual, and has the appearance of intimidation and retaliation for an officer’s arrest of a city councilman for operating under the influence, second offense."

Additional filings in the case, including documents related to a search warrant served on the home and vehicle of Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty, also provide more details. The chief is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The search warrant was executed late last month and resulted in the seizure of "electronic data stored on a secure device."

An attachment to the warrant states that a detective with the Scott County Sheriff's office "was initially assigned this investigation as witness tampering," and the case was referred to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI.

Court documents show the following timeline:

July 3: Councilman Matt Sampson was operating a utility vehicle after hours in the 600 block of S. Mississippi Street when he was pulled over by Officer Mason Wilson. His blood-alcohol was .205. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI, second offense.

Wilson texted a police sergeant, Chief Flaherty and Mayor Brad Schutte, notifying them he arrested Sampson.

Sampson left a voicemail on Wilson's personal phone, saying, "Hi Mason. This is Matt Sampson, the guy you arrested last night ... You’re a piece of s--- for doing what you did to me last night.

"..you should have let me go since I was two blocks away from home ... I resigned from the City Council and that is your fault ... I’ll make sure your law enforcement career ends here in Blue Grass ... enjoy your law enforcement career elsewhere.”

Wilson emailed Flaherty about the phone call.

July 5: Flaherty rejected Wilson's report on Sampson's arrest, which included details about the voicemail from the councilman. The chief said the call was not an element to the crime of OWI.

July 6: Wilson sought advice from others and included Sampson's "threatening phone call" in a supplemental report.

July 11: Wilson submitted his report to the Scott County Attorney's office, which is "standard practice."

July 19: Chief Flaherty called Officer Wilson into his office with Mayor Schutte present. The chief issued the officer a letter of reprimand for "disobeying order from a superior and (sic) included not factual information in the report."

Flaherty requested Wilson's resignation the following day.

July 20: Wilson reported to the chief's office and was asked, "Got your letter?" Wilson replied that he was having conversations with his union and an attorney to which the chief replied, "Fair enough."

Aug. 11: Councilman Sampson resigned as mayor pro temp but remained on the city council.

Aug. 15: The city council, including Sampson, vote to accept Officer Wilson's resignation.

Examination of cellphone records by police showed that Sampson was in communication with the police chief and the mayor after he was arrested on July 3 and until Wilson's resignation.

Sept. 27: State police conduct a search of Chief Flaherty's home and vehicle and seized, "electronic data stored on a secure device."

