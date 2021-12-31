Blue Springs man initially accused of conspiracy to commit murder now charged with terroristic threats

A Blue Springs man now faces a string of charges — from terroristic threats and assault to stalking and protection order violations — for what initially was described as an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

At a hearing Tuesday in Beatrice, Gage County Court Judge Jeffrey Gaertig set Derrie Seeman's bond at $250,000.

Seeman, 40, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault, stalking and violation of a protection order.

His father, William Seeman Jr., hadn't yet been charged as of Wednesday, but he remained in jail.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris didn't respond to a message Wednesday seeking comment on whether his office plans to charge him or when he'll be in court.

On Dec. 10, Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson announced their arrests in a news release, saying during the course of the investigation officials found evidence that indicated the 40-year-old and his 71-year-old father had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, as well as a juvenile male and another adult male in Blue Springs.

Derrie Seeman and William Seeman were arrested at a home in Liberty, about 6 miles north of the Kansas border, and booked into the Gage County Detention Center on conspiracy to commit murder.

At the time, Gustafson largely declined to discuss details in the case, though he indicated the arrests were the product of an investigation prompted by tips called into the sheriff's office.

And a judge sealed the affidavit for Derrie Seeman's arrest at the request of the prosecutor.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

