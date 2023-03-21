Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Monday in a ditch near Cunningham Lake.

The body was found about 3:45 p.m. by someone walking their dog near 66th Street and Rainwood Road, Capt. Eric Sellers said Tuesday. Investigators are working to determine the gender, age and identity of the person, he said.

"We may not have that information until after an autopsy (is performed)," Sellers said. "We are also working to determine the cause of death, but it does appear to be suspicious."

Last week, a body part was found in a field near 215th Street and Rainwood Road, he said. Sellers said that the find near 215th Street is not suspicious, and he does not believe the cases are connected.

Photos: Majestic sandhill cranes in Nebraska Flying in a clear blue sky Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon, Nebraska Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes flying high Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes The Nebraska Project cranes The Nebraska Project The Nebraska Project Sandhill Cranes Sandhill crane Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Rowe Bird Sancutary Cranes in January Cranes in January Cranes in January Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes at sunset Cranes in the water Sandhill cranes at sunset Cranes fly in waves over trees at sunset Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sunset Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night Viewing sandhill cranes from Richard Plautz viewing site A sandhill crane flies above a field south of Gibbon Sandhill cranes silhouetted against the evening sky Sandhill cranes fly over a field Sandhill cranes flock near an irrigation pivot Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery Sandhill cranes on the Platte River in Nebraska