WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating a body found in a cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased and cause of death haven’t been released.

Authorities were called to Elmwood Cemetery after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a body discovered in a section of the grounds. The body was found under an evergreen tree.

Officers have blocked off access to the area as part of the investigation.

