OMAHA — A person found dead Monday near Cunningham Lake in suburban Omaha has been identified as a man from Kearney who had been reported missing earlier this month.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the body had been identified as Patrick Weber, 56. His body was found Monday afternoon near 66th Street and Rainwood Road after a person walking his dog reported seeing a body.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Weber had been reported missing March 4. He hadn't communicated with family or returned to his job after he had reportedly traveled to Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Feb. 27. He checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway, Council Bluffs Police said March 15. The police at the time were asking for information from the public.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case along with the Council Bluffs and Kearney police departments.

Council Bluffs police had said earlier that they were searching for Weber and his vehicle, a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre with Nebraska license plate 9E7999. The car had been seen March 6 in Bellevue, parked and unoccupied.

A person was found dead seven months ago within about a mile of where Weber's body was found. In September 2022, the body of Lamar A. Nedd, 46, was discovered near 75th Street and Rainwood Road.

Nedd's death remains under investigation. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the two cases are related, Capt. Eric Sellers of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

In another separate incident — not yet determined to be a homicide — the Sheriff's Office is investigating the March 14 discovery of skeletal human remains near 216th Street and Rainwood Road in rural Douglas County near the Elkhorn area.

Experts are examining the remains to determine an approximate year and cause of death, and are testing extracted DNA in hopes of making an identification.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information call the tip line at 402-444-6000. Tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.

