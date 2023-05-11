The body of a 58-year-old Blair man who had been missing since May 3 was found Thursday at the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge in Washington County.

Authorities found the body of Ronald Harvey on the Nebraska side of the refuge at 12:15 p.m., according to Capt. Aaron Brensel of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and other local agencies performed a three-day search of the area after Harvey was reported missing by his family. Harvey was believed to have been mushroom hunting, Brensel said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fort Calhoun Fire Department, Blair Fire Department, Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Harrison County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office all assisted in the search, Brensel said. The Nebraska side of the wildlife refuge was closed to the public during the search.

World-Herald staff writer Dan Crisler contributed to this report.