Body of missing Douglas County man found in Cass County

The body of a Douglas County man who had been reported missing was found Saturday in Cass County, officials said.

Mark Clardy was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at his home near 192nd and F streets that day, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He left his home around 11:30 a.m. in a black 2019 Subaru Outback.

An emergency ping of Clardy's phone placed its last known location near Interstate 80 and Mahoney State Park in Ashland at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Clardy's death.

