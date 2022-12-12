Body of missing Douglas County man found in Cass County

Omaha World-Herald
The body of a Douglas County man who had been reported missing was found Saturday in Cass County, officials said.
Mark Clardy was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at his home near 192nd and F streets that day, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He left his home around 11:30 a.m. in a black 2019 Subaru Outback.
An emergency ping of Clardy's phone placed its last known location near Interstate 80 and Mahoney State Park in Ashland at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Clardy's death.
16 famous UNL alumni
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, the king of late night TV, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Courtesy photo
Tyronn Lue
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue watches from the sideline during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Boston.
Associated Press file photo
Jeff Zeleny
Jeff Zeleny, shown with Barack Obama on Oct. 1, 2008, on Capitol Hill in Washington, is senior White House correspondents for CNN.
Associated Press file photo
Willa Cather
"O Pioneers!" author Willa Cather graduated from the University of Nebraska.
Willa Cather Foundation
Ndamukong Suh
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh graduated in 2009.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Ev Williams
Ev Williams, the Nebraska native who co-founded Twitter, spent a little more than a year at UNL.
COURTESY PHOTO / Silicon Prairie News
Ted Kooser
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser got his master's degree from the University of Nebraska.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Journal Star file photo
Joel Sartore
National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore graduated from UNL.
Courtesy photo
Mary Pipher
Author Mary Pipher, whose work includes "Reviving Ophelia" and "Letters to a Young Therapist," received a PhD from UNL.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
Tommy Lee
Rocker Tommy Lee famously attended college at UNL for a reality TV show.
Journal Star file photo
Warren Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, holds an ice cream bar as he poses for a selfie with Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network, on May 6, 2017. Buffett graduated from UNL in 1951.
AP file photo
Aaron Douglas
Painter, illustrator and educator Aaron Douglas graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1922 and settled in Harlem three years later, where he became a key figure in the Harlem Renaissance and became the father of African-American art.
Courtesy photo
John J. Pershing
Famous military leader John J. Pershing graduated from the law college in 1895.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Alex Gordon
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon hits during a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Gordon went to UNL from 2002-2005.
AP file photo
Ted Sorensen
After the 1960 election, Ted Sorensen became President Kennedy’s chief aide and speechwriter. He graduated from the College of Law in 1951.
Journal Star file
Louise Pound
Folklorist Louise Pound got her bachelor's degree in 1892 and her master's in 1895, then spent decades teaching at UNL.
