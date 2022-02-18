Body of missing Nebraska man found in icy backwater of Missouri River

The body of a missing hiker was found in an icy backwater of the Missouri River in northeast Nebraska.

Roy Reichle, 61, of St. Helena is believed to have gone hiking Tuesday evening along the south shore of the Missouri River near the Meridian Bridge at Yankton, South Dakota. St. Helena is in Cedar County.

He was reported missing Wednesday morning.

His body was found about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in a hole in the ice on a back channel of the river, according to the National Park Service.

According to Reichle’s Facebook page and his poetry, he was an avid hiker.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search: the National Park Service; the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission; Nebraska State Patrol troopers, including the Aviation Support and Police Service Dog Divisions; South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks; Yankton County Emergency Management; the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office; Cedar County Emergency Management; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Crofton Volunteer Fire and Rescue; and the Wynot Fire Department.

