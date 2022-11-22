Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol

Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday.

“Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement.

Bolduc “embodies the tradition of excellence the Nebraska State Patrol has established for its members since its founding 85 years ago,” they said.

Bolduc, the 18th superintendent of the Patrol, was sworn into the leadership role in 2017. He has been a law enforcement officer since 1986, with service in three states.