Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol

Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday.
“Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement.
Bolduc “embodies the tradition of excellence the Nebraska State Patrol has established for its members since its founding 85 years ago,” they said.
Bolduc, the 18th superintendent of the Patrol, was sworn into the leadership role in 2017. He has been a law enforcement officer since 1986, with service in three states.
Photos: Leaders of Nebraska's state offices and agencies
Secretary of state
Treasurer
Attorney general
Auditor
Administrative services director
Agriculture director
Banking director
Corrections director
Crime Commission director
Economic development director
Environment and energy director
Fire marshal
Heath and Human Services CEO
Insurance director
Labor commissioner
Adjutant general
Motor vehicles director
Natural resources director
Tax commissioner
State Patrol superintendent
Transportation director
Veterans' affairs director
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.