Bond set at $1M for dad after Iowa baby found with skull fracture

JESUP — Bond has been set at $1 million for a Jesup father whose infant son ended up in intensive care on Oct. 11.

Prosecutors said Kyle Thomas Astleford, 28, admitted he was rough with the 2- month-old; he allegedly told investigators he “had gone too far” and “crossed the line.”

On Friday, Astleford was charged with felony child endangerment.

As of Wednesday, the baby remains in the intensive care unit at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Doctors are working to wean him off life-support in hopes that he can breathe on his own.

“His prognosis is unclear but, due to the extensive blood and oxygen loss to his brain, he will likely have major developmental delays and ‘massive special needs.’ He may now suffer from cerebral palsy and permanent vision loss,” Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden wrote in court records that detailed the evidence and the injuries.

The child, identified in court records by the initials “L.A.,” was born on Aug. 11.

On Oct. 11, his parents took him to an urgent care clinic because he had a slow heart rate, was acting lethargic and turning blue, according to court records. An ambulance was summoned to transfer him to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, and he quit breathing on the way.

When doctors found signs of fractured ribs in different stages of healing, he was flown by helicopter to the Iowa City hospital.

Further investigation found a skull fracture on the right side of the head with bleeding inside and outside the brain, a right collar bone fracture, breaks in the growth plates on both legs, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and multiple bruises.

“The multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals at UIHC ruled out any medical explanation for L.A.’s injuries. Instead they found the injuries consistent with abusive head trauma and physical abuse, specifically that L.A. had been shaken and subjected to blunt force trauma on multiple occasions,” court records state.

When questioned, the parents said Astleford had performed CPR twice on the child in the first weeks of his life.

Astleford also recounted a Sept. 20 incident where the mother told him he was being too rough with the child. In that incident, he had just finished a cigarette outside when the baby became fussy, and the gripped the child tightly possible causing the collar bone and some of the rib injuries, records state.

He also admitted to shaking the child on Oct. 3 when he was angry and shaking and slapping the child on his head on Oct. 5, records state.

“Kyle said his anger on this occasion measured a six on a scale of one to ten. When asked what would have happened to L.A. if Kyle’s anger was greater than six, Kyle said L.A. would have been a spot on the ground. Kyle said he would describe his anger as crossing into a dark place when it goes beyond a six,” Harden wrote in court records. “He said he was in a rage and possibly hit L.A.’s head on the crib when he was taking L.A. out or putting L.A. into the crib.”

On Oct. 6 the mother asked Astleford what was wrong with the baby after noticing the child was “like a limp noodle,” records state.

Astleford reported that he also shook the baby on Oct. 10.