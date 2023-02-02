Bailey Boswell’s attorney made his case Wednesday for why she should get a new trial for the killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, pointing to the number of gruesome photos prosecutors showed to the jury and testimony at trial about witchcraft and torture.

Todd Lancaster said the Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that such photographs may be relevant to show the condition of the body or extent of the wounds or to establish malice and intent.

But in this case, he said, the state put into evidence more than 50 photos of Loofe’s dismembered remains, including five of a tattoo on her forearm that helped investigators to identify her and 10 of her severed head.

“And it’s horrific,” Lancaster said. “They are hard to look at.”

He said he thought of putting them on the screen for the Supreme Court justices to see, but decided against it since they were part of the court record.

He questioned why the jury, for instance, was shown photos that depicted how animals had gotten to her remains “other than to ... horrify them and rile up their emotions.”

“It’s hard for me to see how that is not excessive,” Lancaster argued.

Similarly, he said, the state shouldn’t have been allowed to call three women who testified at trial about how Boswell and co-defendant Aubrey Trail spoke of witchcraft and torture at the home in Wilber and were sexually deviant.

“They’re not going to be looking at the evidence. They’re going to be looking at the deviant behavior and their emotions and not judging the evidence for what it is,” Lancaster said of jurors.

In November 2021, Boswell got an automatic life sentence, plus 50 years, for conspiracy to commit murder and two years for unlawful disposal of human remains, after a three-judge panel failed to unanimously find she should get a death sentence.

In an earlier hearing, Trail was sentenced to death.

Loofe’s disappearance the night of Nov. 15, 2017, after a date with Boswell, led to a multistate manhunt for Boswell and Trail, who in Facebook videos claimed to know nothing about it. Their cellphone records, though, ultimately led law enforcement to fields and ditches in Clay County, where they made the grisly discovery of the 24-year-old Lincoln woman’s remains left scattered in trash bags.

Separate juries found Trail and Boswell guilty of murder for luring Loofe to their Wilber apartment, where they killed and dismembered her.

On Wednesday, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Stacy Foust asked the Supreme Court to affirm Boswell’s conviction.

“Regarding the photos themselves, I think the state and the court did exercise extreme discretion,” she said.

Foust said the state introduced a small portion of the 87 photos taken at the disposal scene and 100 or more autopsy photos. And each for a proper purpose, she said.

“(The state) was entitled to present a coherent picture of Boswell’s crimes,” she said. “Boswell did not get to sanitize her crimes by picking the state’s evidence for it.”

Foust said the photos from the disposal sites were essentially crime-scene photographs.

“The difference here is that because of Trail and Boswell’s actions there were actually multiple crime scenes with multiple body parts and the state was entitled to present each one to the jury,” she said.

Photos from the autopsy were important to show that the case involved not just a premeditated murder, but also a deliberate dismemberment, Foust said.

Justice William Cassel asked Foust if she agreed it was possible to have too many photos go before a jury.

“In another case. Not here,” she said.

“How is an appellate court to review what that threshold is?” Cassel asked.

Foust said they would have to consider whether it was an abuse of discretion by the judge, a very high standard.

As for the testimony of the other women, she said: “We will never know exactly what happened in those 24 minutes that Loofe was in Trail and Boswell’s Wilber apartment. But according to Boswell, she was just as much a victim of Trail’s as the girls were. And the girls’ testimony showed that is a bold-faced lie.”

She participated, if not led, every aspect of the recruitment process in setting up the date with Loofe, Foust said.

“Which also evidenced her participation and thus her intent in killing and dismembering Loofe,” she said.

The Supreme Court took the case under advisement.

