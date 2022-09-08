Boy, 14, arrested in killing of man, 28, near Omaha Country Club

Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the slaying of a 28-year-old man near the Omaha Country Club.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to 72nd Street and Country Club Road to investigate a shooting, a police spokesman said Tuesday. Officers found Mister C. Parker suffering from a gunshot wound. Parker was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenager’s name has not yet been released. Officers found the 14-year-old near 78th and Weber streets. He later was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a gun to commit a felony.

The homicide is the 21st of the year in Omaha. That compares with 24 homicides at this time in 2021 and 32 in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

