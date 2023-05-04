CHARLOTTE — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition in an Iowa City hospital as the result of burns he sustained after a playhouse caught fire at a Charlotte residence Tuesday.

The fire happened Tuesday afternoon at 229 First St. in Charlotte, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. The name of the boy hasn't yet been released as family members are being notified.

According to the press release, first-responders including the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance were called shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a children's playhouse on fire.

While responding, emergency units were informed of a child burn victim at the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the wooden playset in the backyard of the residence.

The victim was immediately located and provided treatment for his injuries. The victim was transported to Genesis Hospital in DeWitt and then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by MedForce Air Ambulance.

The victim currently remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, MedForce Air Ambulance and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.

Cities with the worst commute in Iowa Cities with the worst commute in Iowa #25. Muscatine #24. West Des Moines #23. Iowa City #22. Clive #21. Clinton #20. Boone #19. Grimes #18. Des Moines #17. Johnston #16. Urbandale #15. Council Bluffs #14. Waukee #13. Coralville #12. Marion #11. Bettendorf #10. Davenport #9. Newton #8. Ankeny #7. Indianola #6. Altoona #5. Norwalk #4. Cedar Rapids #3. Burlington #2. North Liberty #1. Storm Lake