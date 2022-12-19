 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick

Boyfriend accused of setting girlfriend's Omaha apartment on fire

  • 0

Here are the top ways to keep the porch pirates at bay.

OMAHA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he set his girlfriend's northwest Omaha apartment on fire. 

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call of an apartment fire near 105th and Fort streets at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said the fire had been started by the resident's boyfriend.

Crews found a working fire in one of the apartments and put it out less than 10 minutes later. No one was home except a dog, which wasn't injured.

The Omaha Fire Department estimated the fire caused $30,000 worth of damage to the apartment, valued at $90,000, plus $10,000 damage to the apartment's contents.  

The resident will be unable to live in the apartment because of damage caused by the fire. 

Investigators found a 30-year-old man at the scene and booked him on suspicion of first-degree arson, terroristic threats, domestic assault, theft, negligent child abuse and criminal mischief. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweden’s Ice Hotel opens for the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News