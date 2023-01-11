Bradshaw, Grand Island men arrested after pursuit ends near Hampton

YORK -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning that ended near Hampton in Hamilton County.

At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle exited I-80 at the Aurora interchange and continued northbound. A short time later, troopers observed the same vehicle traveling on county roads east of Aurora. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled again.

The vehicle continued eastbound on U.S. 34, driving on the wrong side of the road at times. As the vehicle reached Hampton, it turned northbound onto city streets. A short time later, a trooper was able to successfully bring the vehicle to a stop.

The driver, Travis Fielder, 36, of Grand Island, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Hall County, as well as willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Brandon Proctor, 36, of Bradshaw, was arrested for a probation violation, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.