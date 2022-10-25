Brenna Bird releases ads touting sheriffs' support in Iowa attorney general's race

Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa attorney general, displayed her support from county sheriffs in two new TV ads.

The ads feature Iowa county sheriffs saying Bird will “back the blue,” and saying Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller has not supported the county law enforcement operations. The ads will run in multiple media markets, according to a press release from the campaign.

In one ad, six sheriffs say Bird will support law enforcement and prosecute criminals. Bird has run on a campaign of supporting law enforcement and has endorsements from 74 of Iowa’s 99 county sheriffs, including six Democrats.

The ad features Democratic Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright saying, “I’m a Democrat, but I support Brenna Bird, because she always backs the blue.”

Another ad shows sheriffs saying Miller has not done enough to support them.

“When Cedar County needed Tom Miller, he wasn’t there for us,” Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington, a Republican, says in the ad.

“Unlike the current Attorney General, I have been endorsed by a bipartisan group of 74 county sheriffs,” Bird said in the press release. “Zero have endorsed my opponent. These last few weeks have shown that Iowans are ready for an Attorney General who stands with law enforcement, stands with victims, and who will take Joe Biden to court when he oversteps.”

Miller has said Bird’s focus on law enforcement is more partisan than practical, and says his office works closely with law enforcement and prosecutors to secure convictions for criminals.

“I think we have a really good relationship with law enforcement that’s built on respect, that’s built on working together,” he said in a recent interview.