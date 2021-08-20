 Skip to main content
Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison for killing his stepmother
Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison for killing his stepmother

A Broken Bow man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for fatally shooting his 62-year-old stepmother last year at her home.

Trenton Esch, 45, was found guilty by a Custer County jury of first-degree murder and two firearms felonies in June. The jury took three hours to deliberate.

Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes also sentenced Esch to 45 to 50 years each on the other two counts. 

On July 11, 2020, Esch fatally shot Crystal Esch at her home north of Broken Bow. Custer County sheriff's investigators had determined that Esch had shot her "in front of (two) minor children," according to an affidavit. 

Crystal Esch had a protection order against her stepson, which he was twice convicted of violating.

