Broken Bow outfitter sentenced to probation in major Nebraska poaching case

OMAHA -- A co-owner of the Nebraska outfitting company engaged in the state’s largest known poaching case has been sentenced to probation.

Nolan Hueftle, 60, of Broken Bow was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson for a misdemeanor violation of the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of illegally gotten wildlife, fish and indigenous plants.

Hueftle co-owned Hidden Hills Outfitters with his son Jacob Hueftle, 31, who previously was sentenced to prison. According to court documents, the younger Hueftle was the chief operator of the company, and he illegally participated in hunting activities that violated the terms of his probation for an earlier violation of federal hunting law.

Jacob Hueftle’s prison sentence of 30 months was hailed by ethical hunters as a long overdue serious consequence to poaching. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Jacob Hueftle was sent to a minimum security facility in Yankton, South Dakota, and will be released Jan. 17, 2023.

At least 32 people have been convicted and two more are awaiting trial. None of the others were sentenced to prison. The investigation has netted $627,732 in fines.