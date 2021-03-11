Broken Bow outfitter sentenced to probation in major Nebraska poaching case

OMAHA -- A co-owner of the Nebraska outfitting company engaged in the state’s largest known poaching case has been sentenced to probation.
Nolan Hueftle, 60, of Broken Bow was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson for a misdemeanor violation of the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of illegally gotten wildlife, fish and indigenous plants.
Hueftle co-owned Hidden Hills Outfitters with his son Jacob Hueftle, 31, who previously was sentenced to prison. According to court documents, the younger Hueftle was the chief operator of the company, and he illegally participated in hunting activities that violated the terms of his probation for an earlier violation of federal hunting law.
Jacob Hueftle’s prison sentence of 30 months was hailed by ethical hunters as a long overdue serious consequence to poaching. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Jacob Hueftle was sent to a minimum security facility in Yankton, South Dakota, and will be released Jan. 17, 2023.
At least 32 people have been convicted and two more are awaiting trial. None of the others were sentenced to prison. The investigation has netted $627,732 in fines.
According to court documents, Hidden Hills recruited at least 118 clients from states like New York, Wisconsin, Virginia and Utah to hunt in Nebraska, charging them $2,500 to $7,000. The company and its clients used such illegal means as setting bait, hunting at night with lights or from the road or out of season. Some put silencers on their rifles. Others fudged hunting permits. At least 97 game animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn antelope and turkeys, were killed. About 100 nongame birds also were killed.
The business was based in the Broken Bow area. It spanned at least eight Nebraska counties with access to 200,000 acres, according to one of the convicted participants.
Hidden Hills is not related to Hidden Valley Outfitters in nearby Arnold.
Nolan Hueftle will serve five years’ probation, and during that time he is not allowed to hunt, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise help others doing so. This includes family, federal officials say. He also has been prohibited from helping with a related wildlife feed business, PrimeTine.
As a Hidden Hills co-owner, Nolan Hueftle netted 25% of the company’s profits. Federal investigators did not say if there are other co-owners or what total profits might be. As part of his sentencing, Hueftle is required to pay a $30,000 fine.
Nolan Hueftle declined to comment.
Two other Hueftles have been convicted.
Kevan Hueftle, 35, of Eustis, who is a nephew of Nolan Hueftle, was sentenced to three years’ probation and $15,000 in fines and restitution for assisting a hunter in killing a deer near a baited site with a rifle during archery season. Conrad Hueftle, 29, of Broken Bow, who is a son of Nolan Hueftle, was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay $7,500 in fines and restitution for killing a mule deer in an area set aside for conservation.
As part of his plea agreement, Nolan Hueftle admitted he knew about and was involved in various illegal activities by Hidden Hills between 2013 and 2018, including maintaining bait sites (the company had at least 68 sites) and using firearms during archery and muzzleloader season. Federal officials said he also admitted that edible meat was left to rot.
PHOTOS: NEBRASKA WILDLIFE IN THE SPOTLIGHT