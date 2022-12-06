Bullet from hunters believed to be responsible for damage to construction equipment in Washburn

WASHBURN — A bullet from a hunting party is believed to have struck construction equipment that was repairing a gas line over the weekend.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, a construction worker was operating a large backhoe working on the Northern Natural Gas line sometime around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The round hit the bottom of the cab while the worker was inside, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the sheriff’s office. He said no injuries were reported. Workers called 911 after the shot.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and is looking for information on hunters who were in the area.

Deputies have recovered the round and said it appears to have been fired by a rifle. It is believed to have come from a few hundred yards to the south, near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River.

Workers reported seeing a party of about a dozen hunters in the area wearing orange at the time, Herbst said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 291-1578 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).