An 86-year-old Cairo woman died after her house in rural Hall County caught fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Nebraska's fire marshal.

Firefighters pronounced Shirley Alber dead at the scene after they found her in her smoke-engulfed home at 8788 140th Road in rural Cairo shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release.

Alber died as a result of the fire, which investigators determined was accidental and electrical in nature, according to the news release.

Crews from seven different agencies — including the Cairo Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department, Dannebrog Fire Department and Boelus Fire Department — responded to the scene Tuesday.

