Canoeist drowns at Chalco Hills lake

A 27-year-old man canoeing at Wehrspann Lake at Chalco Hills Recreation Area drowned after his boat capsized.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, witnesses heard a man calling for help on the north side of the lake. Other witnesses said the capsized boat was near the dock, and the man went under the water but did not come back up.

The call for help came in about 6:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Bystanders assisted and a water rescue team recovered the man, who was taken to Lakeside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family. 

