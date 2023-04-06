CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man already in prison on a burglary conviction now faces a murder charge in a 2020 fatal shooting.

Damontie Haggstrom-Wells, 20, has been moved from prison to the Linn County Jail to face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted burglary and going armed with intent, in the May 22, 2020, shooting of Daniel Spangler, according to a news release from Cedar Rapids police.

Spangler, 69, was found dead in his home in the 500 block of B Ave NW that day after police were asked to do a welfare check.

Haggstrom-Wells also now faces charges of first-degree attempted burglary and attempted murder stemming from a burglary in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive SW on May 21, 2020, the day before Spangler's body was found, according to the news release.

Criminal complaints with additional details about the burglaries were not available Wednesday.

Haggstrom-Wells was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June 2021 after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary in the 400 block of Jacolyn Drive on May 19, 2020.

He was arrested in December 2020 after leading police on a car chase when they tried to pull him over for nearly striking an officer's squad car. He had marijuana on his person at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Before going to prison, Haggstrom-Wells also pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to elude and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

