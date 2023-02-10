A Cedar Rapids man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he intentionally set a fire in a house with 15 animals inside. All 15 animals were killed in the fire.
Jonathan Jay Ramey, 47, was arrested in October on a charge of second-degree arson and 15 charges of animal abuse. He had a jury trial scheduled to start next week, but he took a plea deal Thursday and pleaded guilty to the arson charge and one of the animal abuse charges.
Per the plea agreement, the other 14 animal abuse charges will be dropped at sentencing. The sentence for the arson charge — up to 10 years in prison — will run consecutive to the animal abuse charge — up to two years — for a total of 12 years. Ramey is scheduled to be sentenced April 11.
On Oct. 1, Ramey set fire in seven different places of the house where he lived, at 1730 11th St. NW, according to a criminal complaint.
Two smoke alarms had been removed from the building, and Ramey had texted the homeowner repeatedly stating that he would set fire to the home with the animals inside.
Fifteen animals were killed in the fire: four ducks, three rabbits, two geese, two dogs, two fish, a cat and a snake.
A 66-year-old Iowa woman was mistakenly declared dead by staff at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale. A staff member reported that she could no longer feel the woman's pulse and then alerted a nurse who made the death declaration. The woman had early onset dementia, anxiety, depression, previously suffered minor seizures and had showed signs of mottled skin. 90 minutes after she was declared dead she was taken to a local funeral home in a zipped body bag. When funeral home staff unzipped the bag they saw her chest moving and called 911. The woman was taken to hospital where she was found to be breathing but unresponsive. She was then returned to the care center where she later died. The care center has been fined $10,000 for the incident but the police are not pursuing any criminal charges. "We care deeply about our residents and we remain fully committed to supporting their end-of-life care. All of our employees are given regular training in how best to support end-of-life care," Lisa Eastman, executive director of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
Grout Museum's Norris Corson Family Planetarium
Planetarium 1
Grout Museum Director of Facilities and Exhibits Alan Sweeney looks up to the museum's planetarium dome display as he runs a preprogrammed show from a tablet.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Planetarium 2
The planetarium's state-of-the-art projector.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Planetarium 6
Visuals from one of the planetarium's preprogrammed shows is illuminated onto the projection dome at the Grout Museum.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Planetarium 3
Visuals from one of the planetarium's preprogrammed shows is illuminated onto the projection dome at the Grout Museum.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Planetarium 8
The planetarium's state-of-the-art projector.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Planetarium 5
Visuals from one of the planetarium's preprogrammed shows is illuminated onto the projection dome at the Grout Museum.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Planetarium 7
Visuals from one of the planetarium's preprogrammed shows is illuminated onto the projection dome at the Grout Museum.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.