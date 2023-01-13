Cedar Rapids woman charged in attack on Fayette County corrections officer

WEST UNION —- A Cedar Rapids has been charged with trying to kill a jail detention officer Monday while she was awaiting trial for an acid attack in Oelwein.

Jeannie Marie Murphy, 48, was charged with attempted murder, assault on corrections officer with a weapon and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $25,000.

The detention officer received a lump on her head and received medical attention. She was diagnosed with a concussion.

According to court records, Murphy was in a Fayette County Jail cell around 4:30 a.m. Monday when a detention officer attempted to move her because of damage she did to the sprinkler system.

Murphy allegedly refused to move and then attacked to the officer, knocking her over and punching her repeatedly and striking her with a body camera. The detention officer deployed her Taser, but Murphy resumed the attack after being tasered, removing the officer’s handcuffs and reaching for the Taser, records state.

A sheriff’s deputy came to assist, and they were able to move Murphy back into the cell, records state.

Murphy was in jail awaiting trial for domestic assault charges for allegedly attacking a man at a home on First Avenue Northeast in Oelwein in the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

The man told police he awoke to find Murphy standing the hallway staring at him and holding a bottle. She told him the bottle contained acid, and she approached him.

A struggle broke out, and she poured the contents on him.

During a police interview, Murphy told officers she made acid from salt, water, beef broth, molasses and other household ingredients. It wasn’t immediately clear if the concoction was actually acidic.

She also has a prior conviction for reckless use of fire from a 2008 incident in Oelwein.

