A Central City teacher has sent a retraction demand to a resident who allegedly accused him of grooming students in a Facebook post.

The Nebraska Legal Fund sent a letter on behalf of teacher Dane Christensen. The letter notes Central City resident Richard Lagueux accused Christensen of pushing a "grooming agenda" on social media on April 15.

The letter says in a 6:18 a.m. post Lagueux said, "There is no other reason for this to happen other than a grooming agenda being pushed by the man himself" about Christensen.

The letter notes, "Grooming by a teacher is specifically defined in statute and is a serious crime in the State of Nebraska. This accusation is without any factual basis and is knowingly false."

The letter says Lagueux statement is false and defamatory. It continues, noting Christensen demands the man "immediately cease any future online statements containing these false claims and issue a public correction of your false claims."

“As a teacher and educator … I take pride not only in serving students and our community, but also in my reputation which Mr. Lagueux has viciously defamed and maligned with no basis in fact,” Christensen said through the Nebraska Legal Fund. “Today I am taking a stand not only for myself but for all teachers across the state. No longer will we stand by while we are defamed and harassed.”

Attempts to reach Lagueux were not immediately successful.

Adam Morfeld, chairman and founder of the Nebraska Legal Action Fund, said on Twitter that Lagueux's post was in regard to a popular play Christensen had directed.

The letter demands the resident correct the record in a Facebook post. "Failure to do so will result in litigation against you." The letter also says that in anticipation of potential litigation, should the resident fail to retract the statement, they are directed to preserve all communication about Christensen, including email communication, text messages and social media postings.

In a statement, Morfeld said, “Teachers across the state dedicate their lives and careers to serving their students and our communities. They do not sign up to be baselessly accused of heinous crimes such as sexually assaulting their students. This is a part of a broader trend of this kind of defamatory activity in Nebraska and across the country. The Nebraska Legal Action Fund will vigorously defend the rights of these hardworking and dedicated Nebraskans.”

