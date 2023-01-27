 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges added in slaying of missing Iowa man

  • JEFF REINITZ

Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen Oct 20, 2022. His remains were discovered during a search of a home in Elma, Iowa, in November 2022. On Friday, deputies charged Sayvonne Eugene Jordan

ELMA — An Elma man attempted to hide the body of a New Hampton man he allegedly killed at his home in October, according to recently released court records.

Sayvonne Eugene Jordan

Jordan 

Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, 26, formerly of Waterloo and Charles City, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza.

Esparza disappeared Oct. 20 when he left his home for a friend’s house. His remains were found on Jordan’s property during a November search, according to Howard County sheriff’s deputies.

Details about the crime remain elusive, but on Monday Howard County Attorney Kevin Schoerberl filed additional charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse.

The charges allege Jordan “did mutilate, disfigure, or dismember a human corpse with the intent to conceal a crime.”

People are also reading…

Jonathan Esparza

Esparza

Court records allege Jordan killed Esparza with premeditation at his home on Main Street in Elma on Oct. 20, the day Esparza disappeared, sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

