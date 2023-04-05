Assault charges against former Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph have been dismissed.

Joseph had a court hearing Wednesday morning in a criminal case where he was accused of choking a woman during an argument in his south Lincoln home last November.

Prosecutors charged Joseph, 55, with assault by strangulation or suffocation, a felony.

The case had been set for a preliminary hearing, where a judge would hear testimony before determining if probable cause exists for the case to move forward to an arraignment in district court.

But last month, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon sought a court order to compel Joseph's accuser — a material witness in the case — to attend the hearing, suggesting she no longer was cooperating with prosecutors.

The Journal Star does not generally identify victims of alleged instances of domestic violence.

In a court filing Monday, Deputy County Attorney Erica Pruess offered an affidavit detailing attempts to contact her, which included seven trips to her home over a four-day period with no response despite, in one case, seeing someone inside.

On Wednesday, Pruess moved to dismiss the case because the victim indicated she would not testify in the case.

Prosecutors would have needed her testimony in order to convict Joseph of impeding her breathing.

On Nov. 30, the woman told police that Joseph "pushed me on the couch and strangled me."

She said she was able to push Joseph off before he followed her into the kitchen, "grabbed her hair from behind and pulled her backward, causing her to fall to the ground" and punched her in the head as she fell, Lincoln Police Officer Stephen Redlin wrote in the affidavit for the coach's arrest.

Police found her with visible swelling to her eye and several strands of hair clinging to her pant leg, which she alleged Joseph had pulled from her head.

A witness — a relative of the victim — told police he saw Joseph choke the woman before trying to grab her phone in an effort to flush it down the toilet.

When police talked to Joseph he denied striking the woman or pulling her hair, according to the affidavit.

Joseph was jailed overnight before prosecutors charged him with the felony punishable by up to three years in prison. Joseph has been out of jail on bond, which included a condition that he does not have any contact with his accuser.

Joseph, who played at Nebraska, was hired by former head coach Scott Frost in December 2021 to be NU's associate head coach, receivers coach and passing game coordinator. After Frost was fired on Sept. 11, Alberts promoted Joseph to be Nebraska's interim coach for the remainder of the season.

A spokesman for NU Athletics in December confirmed Joseph's separation date from the University of Nebraska football program as Dec. 6.