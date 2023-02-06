Passengers on a United Airlines flight en route to Las Vegas on Saturday were grounded for several hours at the Lincoln Airport.

The Boeing 777-200 jet reported losing power to an engine and was diverted to the Lincoln Airport, where it landed safely just before noon.

There were 326 people on the flight, which departed Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at about 10 a.m.

Lincoln Airport Authority Police Sgt. Kyle Jackson said pilots declared the emergency approximately 70 miles west of Lincoln. The jet was diverted to Lincoln, where commercial airline travel currently involves 50-passenger regional jets.

“As far as our commercial side goes, this is the biggest aircraft I’ve seen land since I’ve been here,” Jackson said.

Passengers exited the plane using one of the airport’s jetways and waited in the gate area. Airport officials provided water and food for them as they waited for word on when they would be able to resume their flight.

The Lincoln Airport is currently undergoing a terminal renovation project to modernize passenger accommodations, including adding food and drink service in the gate areas.

A United jet dispatched from Denver to pick up the passengers and get them to Las Vegas was to arrive at about 5 p.m.

