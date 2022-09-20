 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children find live hand grenade near Seward County riverbank, authorities say

Two children walking along a Seward County riverbank Sunday afternoon found a live hand grenade near the water's edge, prompting a police response and the grenade's detonation, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the riverbank, near 294th Road and Bluff Road, at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after the two children found the grenade and called authorities, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad, which determined the explosive to be an active fragmentation grenade and initiated a controlled detonation.

