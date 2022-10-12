City of Omaha seeks new trial in case involving ex-OPD captain, alleges juror misconduct

The City of Omaha is alleging juror misconduct and is seeking a new trial after a former police captain was awarded $700,000 in federal court.

Former Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed her over for a deputy chief promotion because she had previously reported gender harassment against another police officer. A jury agreed after hearing evidence in a four-day trial. The jury awarded her the $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, plus other damages.

After the verdict was announced, Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse said the city planned to appeal.

Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters filed the request for a new trial Thursday, alleging four reasons, two of which are related to alleged juror misconduct and two that relate to evidence that jurors heard during the trial.

Peters alleged that during the trial, at least one juror had “inappropriate communications” with a non-juror who is a former Omaha police officer. Neither the juror nor the former police officer was named.

Peters also alleged that the jury practiced “jury nullification” and delivered its verdict to “’send a message’ to the city.” She argued that the jury relied on outside evidence and disregarded the law.

Tom White, Belcastro-Gonzalez’s attorney, said Friday that in his career as an attorney, he has never heard of jury misconduct in his cases. He said that claim was shocking.

“Kathy talked to all of the officers who came to the trial and supported us — none of them talked to a juror, so we have no clue about that at all,” White said. “We have not talked to any jurors. We respected their privacy and stepped back.”

White said he looks forward to getting more of an explanation from Peters on the matter.

“I hope she has real evidence and it’s not just another attempt to carry out a political hit,” White said. “If it is, and there was misconduct, we’ll get in front of the court, take depositions and see what it was.”

Peters said the jury should not have heard from a retired police lieutenant about her discrimination and harassment complaint against the same officer Belcastro-Gonzalez had also filed a complaint against.

Peters also alleged that the jury should not have heard about the city’s stated reasons for not promoting Belcastro-Gonzalez from an equal opportunity complaint and instead should have relied only on Schmaderer’s deposition and trial testimony.

White said Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon made several determinations on what evidence should and should not be allowed and that the evidence Peters questioned was needed for background and context purposes on the timeline of Belcastro-Gonzalez’s claim.