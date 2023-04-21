CLINTON — A Clinton man accused of fatally shooting a Clinton resident last summer has pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of second-degree murder.

Kyler Andresen, 18, pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday in Clinton County District Court in connection with the death of Zachary McDivitt, whose body was found in the 100 block of North Fifth Street around 10:30 p.m. July 20.

McDivitt, 35, was transported to MercyOne Clinton and pronounced dead. Andresen was charged the next day in connection with the death. Court records indicate Clinton police obtained a search warrant for 430 Locust Place in Clinton, which was where Andresen resided. Andresen was located at the residence, as was a handgun.

Court records state that during a police interview, Andresen admitted he had shot McDivitt and also provided officers with the location of the gun, which he had hid inside 430 Locust Place, court documents state.

While 17 at the time of the shooting, Andresen was charged with first-degree murder as an adult, a Class A felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole, upon conviction.

Under Iowa law, second-degree murder is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, if it is accepted at his May 11 sentencing, he will be sent to prison but the state will not request a mandatory minimum sentence. He also will have to pay restitution of $150,000 to McDivitt's estate.

The plea agreement recommendations could be withdrawn at sentencing if Andresen's criminal history is shown to be more extensive than that revealed in the pleading, if he fails to cooperate with correctional services in preparing the presentence investigation or if he is arrested on further offenses, according to the court filing.

If the plea agreement is not accepted, Andresen can withdraw his guilty plea.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. May 11 at the Clinton County Courthouse.