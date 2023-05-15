A teen drowned Saturday in the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area in Clinton County, Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said in a news release.

The wildlife area is along the Wapsipinicon River south west of Clinton.

Greenwalt said that deputies went to the wildlife area on Iowa 67 south of Folletts at about 9:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a missing 18-year-old person.

Upon arrival, deputies met with two teenagers who reported their 18-year-old friend missing from the campsite.

First responders from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Low Moor Fire Department and an off-duty Camanche firefighter began searching the area and the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River.

A K9 from the Clinton Police Department and a drone also were used in the search.

At 10:28 a.m., the body of the 18-year-old was discovered in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River by the Camanche firefighter.

The victim, whose gender was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released Saturday pending notification of family members.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.

Also assisting at the scene was Clinton County Emergency Management and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.