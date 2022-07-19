 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Clinton man fatally shot; body left on road

  • 0

A Clinton man was fatally shot late Sunday night, his body found on the road at a Clinton intersection.

Antoine Sampson, 43, was found shot at Fifth Avenue South and South Fifth Street, according to a Clinton Police Department press release. The release says Clinton police responded to the shooting call at 10:54 p.m.

The Clinton Police Department is continuing its investigation into the case, and authorities say there does not appear to be a threat to the community.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office, the State Medical Examiner's office, and the Clinton County Attorney's Office are assisting in the investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

A “fugitive” with ties to Chicago was arrested Wednesday in Iowa for allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in the head last month near the Englewood District police station, officials said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News