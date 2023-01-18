 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Colorado man accused of pointing handgun at another driver on I-80 near Kearney

  • 0

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Colorado man after learning that a driver had pointed a handgun at another driver on Interstate 80 west of Kearney.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Creek, the patrol said Wednesday. A Buffalo County 911 dispatcher told the patrol about a report of a driver brandishing a handgun toward another driver.

A trooper stopped the suspect vehicle, a westbound Ford Fusion, at the Lexington interchange. The trooper found that 40-year-old Jose Rolison, of Denver, had a stolen handgun and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in the Dawson County jail.

Man robbed friend of car keys at knifepoint, Lincoln police allege

People are also reading…

Lincoln man suspected of DUI following 6-car crash on O Street, police say

Lincoln dog trainer charged with animal cruelty, has left string of 'bamboozled' clients, records show

Lincoln man charged with felony child abuse for allegedly breaking toddler's leg

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Record amount of sea ice disappeared after recent arctic cyclone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News