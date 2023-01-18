Colorado man accused of pointing handgun at another driver on I-80 near Kearney

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Creek, the patrol said Wednesday. A Buffalo County 911 dispatcher told the patrol about a report of a driver brandishing a handgun toward another driver.

A trooper stopped the suspect vehicle, a westbound Ford Fusion, at the Lexington interchange. The trooper found that 40-year-old Jose Rolison, of Denver, had a stolen handgun and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in the Dawson County jail.