Colorado man accused of pointing handgun at another driver on I-80 near Kearney

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Colorado man after learning that a driver had pointed a handgun at another driver on Interstate 80 west of Kearney.
The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Creek, the patrol said Wednesday. A Buffalo County 911 dispatcher told the patrol about a report of a driver brandishing a handgun toward another driver.
A trooper stopped the suspect vehicle, a westbound Ford Fusion, at the Lexington interchange. The trooper found that 40-year-old Jose Rolison, of Denver, had a stolen handgun and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in the Dawson County jail.
