Consequences of drunken driving: 8 surgeries and weeks of rehab for 9-year-old, prison for offender

Little wonder. He was in the hospital at the worst possible time for an exuberant kid — when coronavirus protocols essentially kept all but his mom and dad away.

“It was awful not being able to see him and him not be able to see us,” Lyons said.

Then there was the painstaking process of relearning how to walk. As tubes snaked through his bedridden body, James at one point looked up at his mom and asked her: “Why did God choose me?”

“God doesn’t give you obstacles you can’t handle,” Hudson told her son.

On June 17, 2020, more than two months after the wreck, he rose out of his wheelchair, standing on his own for the first time. A video Mom took shows James in an “Avengers” T-shirt, looking around and dancing a little jig.

Twelve months later, the now-10-year-old’s left side still lags a bit, Hudson said. His flag football coach has called, saying the team needs him back flying around the field. Hudson is cautious for now, concerned about how well he will keep up and worried about hitting his head again.

Hudson and Lyons said they’re thankful for the doctors and nurses at Nebraska Medicine and Madonna.