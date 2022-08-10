Contentious divorce, protection order filings preceded Scottsbluff shooting

SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and protection orders, according to court documents.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Alexander J. Maldonado, 35, of Gering, in connection to a shooting Thursday in a Scottsbluff parking lot, according to information released by Capt. Lance Kite.

Police and paramedics were called to the Main Street Market parking lot around 4:57 p.m. Thursday. They found a man, identified as Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, with a single gunshot to the abdomen. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

Police arrested Alexander Maldonado on suspicion of attempted murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, protection order violation and discharge of a firearm within city limits. He is being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Martin Maldonado Jr. is an officer at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, he remains hospitalized.

Court records filed in Scotts Bluff County Court indicate that Alexander Maldonado and his estranged wife have been involved in a contentious divorce since May 2020 and custody issues were scheduled to be heard during trial this month. According to court records, subpoenas were issued to several individuals in the case Thursday, as a trial had been scheduled for Aug. 22.

In June, Alexander Maldonado’s estranged wife filed a protection order on behalf of herself and a minor child. A hearing on the protection order occurred Wednesday, and court records noted that Alexander Maldonado and the woman had agreed to a four-hour weekly, supervised visitation with his child. The case had been continued for hearing later this month.

The woman says in the filing that she is dating Martin Maldonado Jr. and cited specific incidents involving Alexander Maldonado that she said made her fear for her safety and well-being, as well as for her child. Martin Maldonado Jr. had also filed a harassment protection order against Alexander Maldonado in September 2021, alleging Alexander Maldonado had assaulted him on one occasion, which resulted in criminal charges.