Copper wiring thefts in Omaha will cost city more than $170,000 to fix

An increase in the theft of copper wiring used for streetlights along Interstate 80 exit ramps in Omaha is concerning and frustrating city officials.

The cost of the work to replace the missing miles of cables will total more than $170,000.

“It’s turning out to be quite a price tag,” said Jeff Riesselman, Omaha’s city traffic engineer. “The scope of this keeps increasing each week.”

Riesselman said workers have been aware of the copper cable thefts since early December. The thefts continued into mid-January.

One of the first instances was on Dec. 1, when a worker found that 1,500 feet of underground copper wiring was stolen near the eastbound I-80 off-ramp to 42nd Street. The wiring was valued at roughly $17,000, according to a police report.

Then, on Jan. 5, a worker realized that 2,500 feet of wiring had been pulled out near 42nd Street and the on-ramp of eastbound I-80 until 36th Street, costing almost $38,000.

And on Jan. 10, three more thefts were reported along I-80 at 42nd, 60th and 84th Streets, totaling 4,600 feet, a value of $71,000.

In all, a dozen spots between 42nd and 84th Street I-80 interchanges and the westbound lanes of the Interstate near 36th and 50th Streets will need to be fixed.

The thieves are cutting the cables and then pulling the wiring from underground, and even the wires up into streetlights, Riesselman said. They then strip the valuable copper wire of its protective rubber covering and take the wiring.

Some workers found spools of the rubber coverings left underneath the I-80 bridge at 42nd Street.

The thieves likely try to sell the wiring, which recently has increased in price, to scrap recyclers or salvage businesses.

“It kind of coincides with that increase in salvage prices, which coincides with the cost of everything going up,” Riesselman said. “I sure hope that they try to sell it locally because I think that’s probably the best chance of getting caught.”

Although the wiring powers streetlights that illuminate parts of the Interstate, Riesselman said state statute says major metropolitan areas like Omaha are responsible for owning and maintaining the Interstate lights.

Shannon Ankeny, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, confirmed that the streetlights are in the city’s jurisdiction. But she said the agency is helping raise awareness of the thefts in order to deter criminals.

The Nebraska State Patrol is planning additional patrolling in the area, she said, and Ankeny urged people to call authorities if they see anything, even what appears to be workers on-site. She said the thieves could be impersonating contractors or city workers.

In addition, Ankeny said, scrap businesses should question sellers and contact authorities if people come in with spools of copper wiring.

The thefts also pose a safety hazard because the lights are out until workers can fix them.

“When this copper was stolen, it takes those lights out that are along that route, so people no longer have those safety lights,” Ankeny said. “For everybody, that cost is taxpayer money that has to replace all of the wiring and the damage.”

Riesselman said he hopes that the replacement work will prevent future thefts because some parts of the cables will be buried under the ground instead of in a plastic conduit that makes the wiring easy to remove. The drawback, he said, is that method takes longer and is more expensive.

Officials have noticed that thieves have targeted lights in less-populated areas near the off- and on-ramps of the Interstate.

“It seems to be going west,” Riesselman said. “If (residents) see anything suspicious, I’d love for them to report it to the police.”

