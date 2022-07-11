Coralville man to receive $390,000 settlement after wrongly accused of impaired driving

The cities of Iowa City and Coralville have reached a $390,000 civil settlement with a Coralville man who was wrongly accused of drunken driving even without any evidence of alcohol or drugs in his system — which caused him to lose his apartment and job and delayed treatment for a brain injury.
Anthony Watson sued the two cities and two police officers — Iowa City Officer Travis Graves and Coralville Officer Jeff Reinhard — for negligence resulting in personal injury, false arrest, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution, according to the petition.
The settlement is on the agenda for the Iowa City Council to approve Tuesday. Iowa City will pay half — $195,000 — and Coralville will pay the other half, according to the resolution approving the settlement.
Watson's lawyer, Marty Diaz, declined to comment last week.
On Dec. 16, 2017, Watson stopped at the Casey's store on the corner of Dubuque and Market streets to get gas and was approached by Graves, who was investigating a reckless driving incident. The officer hadn't witnessed it but was sent to that location by a dispatcher who had a report of a reckless driver.
Graves interviewed Watson and asked him to perform field sobriety tests, which he passed. Graves then asked him to take a preliminary breath test, which Watson did and it showed no alcohol use.
The officer was suspicious that Watson might be under the influence of a drug and requested assistance from Reinhard to perform a drug use evaluation at the Iowa City Police Department. Watson agreed to go there for the evaluation, according to the suit.
The evaluation, which is an unscientific and subjective assessment, the lawsuit noted, determined Watson was under the influence of marijuana despite the lack of drug testing.
Watson then agreed to provide a urine specimen, which also came back negative for marijuana or any other drug. But Reinhard and Graves still arrested him for OWI, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. However, Reinhard failed to disclose the results of the urine specimen test in his arrest report.
At the time of arrest, the officers knew they didn't have probable cause to make the arrest, and also knew Watson was on parole so he would face an additional charge for violating his parole and would likely remain in jail pending his trial, the lawsuit contends.
On Dec. 17, Graves filed his criminal complaint against Watson, which also failed to disclose the lack of breath and urine testing, according to the suit. One of the officers also contacted a parole officer about Watson's arrest and the parole officer filed a report against Watson for violating his parole.
A criminal charge against Watson was filed Jan. 9, 2018 by the Johnson County Attorney's Office.
The Coralville Police Department sent Watson's urine specimen taken on Dec. 16, 2017, for further testing, which came back Feb. 1, 2018. But there was no evidence of drug use, according to the suit.
Watson was finally released from the Johnson County Jail March 6, 2018, after being there since Dec. 16, 2017.
The Johnson County Attorney's office dismissed the charge against Watson April 9, 2018 for "anticipated problems of proof fatal to the prosecution — breath and toxicology came back negative for alcohol and/or controlled substances."
As a result of Watson being held in jail for months, he lost his apartment and job and he didn't get the medical care he needed for a brain injury, the suit contends. He had a seizure and wasn't immediately taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he was eventually admitted and treated for encephalopathy — damage or disease that affects the brain.
The arrest and delay in obtaining medical care resulted in a seizure and caused or contributed to the development of the brain damage, resulting in "immediate physical harm with potential long-term consequences," the suit stated.
Highest-earning counties in Iowa
Highest-earning counties in Iowa
The
2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.
Data shows that annual
annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.
Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Iowa.
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Howard County
- Median household income: $56,709
--- 8.3% below state average, 12.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #1,189 highest among all counties nationwide
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Jones County
- Median household income: $57,134
--- 7.6% below state average, 12.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #1,145 highest among all counties nationwide
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#48. O'Brien County
- Median household income: $57,200
--- 7.5% below state average, 12.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #1,135 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Sac County
- Median household income: $57,446
--- 7.1% below state average, 11.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #1,106 highest among all counties nationwide
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Taylor County
- Median household income: $57,768
--- 6.6% below state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,315 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Iowa is the #2 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Story County
- Median household income: $58,302
--- 5.7% below state average, 10.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%
--- #688 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #1,042 highest among all counties nationwide
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Marshall County
- Median household income: $58,735
--- 5.0% below state average, 9.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #1,017 highest among all counties nationwide
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Jackson County
- Median household income: $59,042
--- 4.5% below state average, 9.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
--- #921 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #988 highest among all counties nationwide
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Carroll County
- Median household income: $59,198
--- 4.3% below state average, 8.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%
--- #811 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #972 highest among all counties nationwide
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Jasper County
- Median household income: $59,481
--- 3.8% below state average, 8.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%
--- #905 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #941 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Best counties to live in Iowa
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Monroe County
- Median household income: $59,489
--- 3.8% below state average, 8.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #882 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #939 highest among all counties nationwide
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Fremont County
- Median household income: $59,688
--- 3.5% below state average, 8.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #919 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Pottawattamie County
- Median household income: $59,901
--- 3.1% below state average, 7.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #906 highest among all counties nationwide
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Shelby County
- Median household income: $60,139
--- 2.7% below state average, 7.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%
--- #698 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #879 highest among all counties nationwide
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Hamilton County
- Median household income: $60,248
--- 2.6% below state average, 7.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #874 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Mitchell County
- Median household income: $60,260
--- 2.5% below state average, 7.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #872 highest among all counties nationwide
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Muscatine County
- Median household income: $60,435
--- 2.3% below state average, 7.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #861 highest among all counties nationwide
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Worth County
- Median household income: $60,442
--- 2.3% below state average, 7.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
--- #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #860 highest among all counties nationwide
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Woodbury County
- Median household income: $60,768
--- 1.7% below state average, 6.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%
--- #861 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #834 highest among all counties nationwide
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#31. Dickinson County
- Median household income: $60,975
--- 1.4% below state average, 6.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
--- #825 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #823 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Best public high schools in Iowa
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Osceola County
- Median household income: $61,167
--- 1.1% below state average, 5.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #816 highest among all counties nationwide
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Chickasaw County
- Median household income: $61,239
--- 1.0% below state average, 5.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #806 highest among all counties nationwide
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Hancock County
- Median household income: $61,957
--- 0.2% above state average, 4.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #750 highest among all counties nationwide
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Guthrie County
- Median household income: $62,644
--- 1.3% above state average, 3.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%
--- #688 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #710 highest among all counties nationwide
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Iowa County
- Median household income: $62,660
--- 1.3% above state average, 3.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%
--- #744 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #709 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Iowa
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Louisa County
- Median household income: $63,034
--- 1.9% above state average, 3.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
--- #1,113 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #687 highest among all counties nationwide
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Johnson County
- Median household income: $63,062
--- 2.0% above state average, 3.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%
--- #426 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #684 highest among all counties nationwide
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Winneshiek County
- Median household income: $63,162
--- 2.1% above state average, 2.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
--- #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #676 highest among all counties nationwide
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Washington County
- Median household income: $63,532
--- 2.7% above state average, 2.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
--- #662 highest among all counties nationwide
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Scott County
- Median household income: $63,876
--- 3.3% above state average, 1.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%
--- #520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #645 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Iowa
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Delaware County
- Median household income: $63,877
--- 3.3% above state average, 1.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.0%
--- #776 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #644 highest among all counties nationwide
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Marion County
- Median household income: $64,136
--- 3.7% above state average, 1.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.1%
--- #612 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #631 highest among all counties nationwide
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Harrison County
- Median household income: $64,154
--- 3.7% above state average, 1.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%
--- #846 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #629 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Dubuque County
- Median household income: $64,493
--- 4.3% above state average, 0.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%
--- #668 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #612 highest among all counties nationwide
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Lyon County
- Median household income: $65,959
--- 6.7% above state average, 1.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
--- #1,025 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%
--- #527 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Benton County
- Median household income: $66,046
--- 6.8% above state average, 1.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.0%
--- #625 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #523 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Buchanan County
- Median household income: $67,252
--- 8.8% above state average, 3.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%
--- #731 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
--- #482 highest among all counties nationwide
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Linn County
- Median household income: $67,301
--- 8.8% above state average, 3.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.1%
--- #480 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #479 highest among all counties nationwide
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Boone County
- Median household income: $67,442
--- 9.1% above state average, 3.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%
--- #587 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
--- #469 highest among all counties nationwide
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Davis County
- Median household income: $67,627
--- 9.4% above state average, 4.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.9%
--- #554 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #459 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Cedar County
- Median household income: $69,259
--- 12.0% above state average, 6.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%
--- #698 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #401 highest among all counties nationwide
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Plymouth County
- Median household income: $71,147
--- 15.1% above state average, 9.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%
--- #462 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
--- #348 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Grundy County
- Median household income: $71,760
--- 16.0% above state average, 10.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%
--- #497 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #331 highest among all counties nationwide
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Madison County
- Median household income: $71,811
--- 16.1% above state average, 10.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.8%
--- #321 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%
--- #328 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Best high schools in Iowa
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Bremer County
- Median household income: $72,209
--- 16.8% above state average, 11.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.3%
--- #423 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%
--- #317 highest among all counties nationwide
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Sioux County
- Median household income: $73,260
--- 18.5% above state average, 12.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%
--- #688 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
--- #291 highest among all counties nationwide
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Mills County
- Median household income: $75,137
--- 21.5% above state average, 15.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.7%
--- #325 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #261 highest among all counties nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Warren County
- Median household income: $80,309
--- 29.9% above state average, 23.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.9%
--- #261 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #191 highest among all counties nationwide
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dallas County
- Median household income: $88,368
--- 42.9% above state average, 36.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 43.9%
--- #106 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
--- #105 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Iowa
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.